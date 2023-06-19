WORLD

Australians to vote on establishing Indigenous Voice to Parliament in referendum

NewsWire
0
0

Australians will vote on whether to establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament after the Senate on Monday passed legislation to set up the poll.

The upper house of the federal parliament on Monday morning voted in favour of legislation that formally enables the referendum, ending months of official procedures, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will now be up to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to set a date for the vote, which is expected to be late this year.

The historic poll will be Australia’s first referendum to change the wording of the country’s constitution since the failed 1999 republic referendum.

If successful, the vote will establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution and recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First Peoples.

The independent voice body would advise parliament on matters relating to the social, spiritual and economic well-being of Indigenous Australians.

“Together, we can make history by enshrining recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution,” Albanese said.

In order to be successful, a referendum must achieve a double majority “yes” vote, meaning more than half of voters nationwide and a majority in at least four out of six states must vote in favour.

“We are one step closer to finally recognizing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our nation’s founding document,” Linda Burney, the minister for Indigenous Australians, told reporters.

“One step closer to unifying Australia and making a great country even greater.”

20230619-150202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FMs of Cyprus, Lebanon discuss energy cooperation, bilateral relations

    World Bank warns of heavy toll on Philippines due to climate...

    CWG 2022: Sagar Ahlawat reaches super heavyweight final

    Most Covid restrictions set to end in England on July 19:...