Australia’s three-time Olympic gold medallist Andrew Hoy will represent his country at an unprecedented eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced the selection of 62-year-old Hoy and Mary Hanna, who became the first woman to make six Australian Olympic teams, on Friday, reports Xinhua.

Hoy with his team members, Chris Burton and Shane Rose, will compete in equestrian eventing. Hanna, Simone Pearce and Kelly Layne will compete in equestrian dressage.

After making his Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 1984, Hoy became the 13th athlete in Olympic history to make eight Games, joining only nine eight-time Olympians and three athletes who have competed at more.

“I have never set out to break records on my number of Olympic Games participations. I am just a country boy from Culcairn, who loves his horses, has a huge passion for our sport and thrives on being competitive at the top end,” Hoy said.

The AOC also announced the selection of Tsuneari Yahiro, Australia’s first-ever Olympic karateka on the same day.

Boasting four Oceania championships and going undefeated at the national titles since 2001, the Japanese-born Australian will compete in the 75kg kumite division as the sport makes its Olympic debut.

