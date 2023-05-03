BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Australia’s AI radiology company Annalise.ai enters India

Australia’s Annalise.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) radiology company has entered India with its first centre here, the company said.

Annalise.ai combines imaging data with the best in computer science to produce comprehensive AI clinical decision support solutions, empowering clinicians to make accurate, faster decisions.

The Annalise India Centre will become a part of this international network and concentrate on the development and marketing of new products.

The Australian company is present in the USA, UK, Europe and Asia.

“It makes perfect sense for Annalise.ai to have a presence in what is rapidly developing as a prominent medical device region. India is one of the fastest growing medical device markets globally and represents a very exciting opportunity,” Lakshmi Gudapakkam, CEO said.

He added: “This is also a chance to make use of the diverse talent pool that makes India a technological hub and accelerate development of new AI applications.”

Annalise.ai currently plans to hire across product development including software engineers, product managers and regulatory, as well as to expand the commercial and business services teams.

While spending on AI in India is anticipated to reach $11.78 billion in 2025 and add $1 trillion to the country’s economy by 2035, AI can offer more than just financial advantages. The World Economic Forum estimates that India has 64 doctors per 100,000 people, which has an influence on access to care, especially in rural areas. Access to care can be increased and made more egalitarian with AI- enabled medical technology, the company said.

