SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Australia’s bigger name players really stood up, says Ricky Ponting

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has attributed the result of the World Test Championship Final (WTC) to the exceptional performances of Australia’s star players in contrast to their Indian counterparts.

Throughout the summit clash, the Australians displayed complete dominance, ultimately securing a resounding victory by a staggering margin of 209 runs. This remarkable achievement marked Australia’s inaugural WTC title triumph.

Australia posted 469 as Travis Head and Steve Smith made 163 and 121 respectively after being put into batting first, and bundled India out for 296, taking a first-innings lead of 173 runs.

“I think the difference in the two teams for this final is that Australia’s bigger name players really stood up in that Smith led the way. David Warner, I thought on Day 1 probably went a little bit unheralded for his 40 odd in very trying circumstances on Day 1 and Smith, Head and the bowling brigade who’ve done such a great job over a long period of time were outstanding again,” Ponting told the ICC.

Ponting also commended the spirited and amicable rivalry that has developed between the two teams in recent years.

“This game has been played in incredible spirit as well and I think the one thing between Australia and India over the last 5-6 years is the spirit that the games are played in, the competition is fierce as you would expect but you see the way these players are now interacting with each other, it’s outstanding,” he added.The Australian went on to suggest that there might be even more remarkable achievements in store for this team in the near future adding that there’s no reason why this set of players won’t be around for long.

“A lot of positives for the Australians and we talked about this team having been together for a long time, there is no reason why it won’t be together for lot longer. Warner’s talked about going till the Australian summer. Khawaja has been in seriously good form for the last 18 months as well so there could be some more special things for this group just around the corner,” Ponting said.

By clinching victory in the World Test Championship Final, Australia solidified their position as the first team ever to triumph in all four ICC events.   

20230612-155807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Brevis’ four-sixes-in-an-over assault gets Tendulkar, Jayawardene into the middle

    IPL 2022: Maharashtra to host 70 matches across four venues, says...

    IPL 2023: What I always look for is to make as...

    2nd Test, Day 1: Ashwin, Unadkat, Umesh strike for India despite...