WORLD

Australia’s central bank flags possible rate rise within year

By NewsWire
0
10

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Philip Lowe on Wednesday said the central bank would consider increasing Australia’s interest rate this year, citing uncertainty in rising inflation and commodity prices.

Speaking in Sydney, Lowe added that given Australia’s 3.5 per cent rate of inflation, “it is plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year.”

“I recognise that there is a risk to waiting too long, especially in a world with overlapping supply shocks and a high headline inflation rate. But there is also a risk of moving too early,” he said.

A number of major private Australian banks, including the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, have forecast that interest rates would see their first rise by the middle of the year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor touted optimism that surging commodity prices would benefit Australia.

However, the price of oil has surged by 40 per cent since the start of February.

“Australia is in a different position because we export many of the commodities whose prices are rising,” Lowe added. He said despite profits for Australia’s commodity producers, rising petrol costs would impact everyday Australians.

“This (rising fuel prices) will eat into household budgets, push up costs for many businesses and crimp spending in some areas.”

Liam Wagner, Associate Professor in energy from the University of Adelaide, told Xinhua that crude oil would likely have much further reaching impacts on Australia’s economy.

“The diesel price is going to go up quite significantly, and as a consequence the price of all food is going to go up.”

He added that rising commodity prices would likely constrain Australia’s post-Covid economic growth.

“With this shock of oil prices going up so high, and so quickly, we’ll start to see they’re having an effect on the economy quite significantly.”

20220309-092802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.