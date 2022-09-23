WORLD

Australia’s east coast sees flash floods, rescue ops underway

NewsWire
0
6

Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) have witnessed flash floods with severe weather warnings issued, with emergency services conducting multiple rescues.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has been conducting rescues in the northern part of the state where flash floods occurred after over 200 mm of rainfall fell overnight, reports Xinhua news agency.

The NSW SES conducted 14 flood rescues since Thursday morning, with over 190 calls for assistance.

Meanwhile, Queensland has seen parts of the Gold Coast receive over 300 mm rainfall with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issuing multiple flood warnings throughout the state’s southeast.

The heavy rain also forced a campground in Helensvale near Gold Coast to be evacuated in the middle of the night.

NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said ithat they are preparing for all scenarios.

“We have pre-deployed personnel, high clearance vehicles and aviation assets to the Port Macquarie and Lismore areas and local units are on the ground ready to help their communities.”

“The number of flood rescues continue to rise with people being trapped in their vehicles. We are again reminding people to monitor road conditions and if you should come across flood-affected roads, make the safe decision, turn around and find an alternate route,” York said.

The rain appears to have eased as of Friday morning, with the BOM cancelling its severe weather warnings.

However, it is still monitoring the situation closely, advising people to stay clear of any creeks or rivers, and be aware of possible debris on the road.

20220923-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran says reserves of 60% enriched uranium hit 25 kg

    Iraq’s al-Sadr calls on supporters to end protests within hour

    US working with Ukraine to produce biological weapons: Russia

    Migrant caravan to skip Mexico City, head straight to US border