Australia’s economic outlook to be downgraded: Treasurer

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Monday warned the country is facing an economic downgrades amid global uncertainty.

Ahead of delivering his first federal budget on Oct. 25, Chalmers said the global economy is on an “increasingly perilous path”, reports Xinhua news agency.

After returning from meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and G20 counterparts in Washington D.C., the Treasurer said Australia would not escape the downturn.

“The global economy is treading an increasingly perilous path and downside risks loom large — this was a clear message from meetings with my counterparts in Washington D.C.,” he said.

“The budget will confirm the stark deterioration in the outlook for global growth and in several major economies, with some at risk of falling into recession.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chalmers have repeatedly said that their first budget since the Labor Party won power in May’s general election will be austere, with a focus on “responsible cost of living relief”.

Chalmers said Australia was protected from some of the factors causing global turmoil but that the budget would include significant downgrades to growth forecasts amid uncertainty.

“Here in Australia we have some things going for us, including plenty of people in work and decent demand for our exports, but we will not be spared from the consequences of a global slowdown,” he said.

“A weaker global economy with higher inflation and heightened risks makes it even more important we deliver a responsible budget here at home, which is exactly what we will do next week.”

