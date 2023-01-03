LIFESTYLEWORLD

Australia’s housing prices mark largest annual decline of 5.3% since 2008

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s housing markets finished the 2022 calendar year on a weaker note, as a national home value index showed a 1.1 per cent fall in December, taking the annual drop to 5.3 per cent — the largest since 2008.

In a report, the multinational property information provider CoreLogic revealed that the 5.3-per cent drop through 2022 marks the largest calendar year decline since 2008, when values were down 6.4 per cent amid the global financial crisis and successive interest rate rises, reports Xinhua news agency.

Annual value falls were the most significant in Sydney, which slid 12.1 per cent, followed by a 8.1 per cent drop in Melbourne.

Hobart, the Australian Capital Territory, and Brisbane also recorded an annual decrease.

Meanwhile, three capital cities — Adelaide, Darwin and Perth — saw values rise over the year, marking 10.1 per cent, 4.3 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

According to the report, despite the downturn across many areas of the country, housing values generally remain 11.7 per cent above where they were at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tim Lawless, CoreLogic’s research director, pointed out that 2022 has been a year of contrasts, with housing values mostly rising through the first four months of the year, but falling sharply as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) commenced the fastest rate-tightening cycle on record.

“Our daily index series saw national home values peak on May 7, shortly after the cash rate moved off emergency lows. Since then, CoreLogic’s national index has fallen 8.2 per cent, following a dramatic 28.9 per cent rise in values through the upswing,” he added.

After lowering the cash rate target to 0.1 per cent in a bid to boost economic recovery, Australia’s central bank has launched a spate of consecutive rate hikes since May last year, pushing the rate to a decade-high of 3.1 per cent.

Australia’s Consumer Price Index is currently running at 7.3 per cent, with the RBA expecting further rate increases to return inflation back to the 2-3 per cent range.

20230103-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shriya Pilgaonkar’s new mantra: Hoop till you drop

    14 minorities killed in J&K this year; no migration of Kashmiri...

    Anshuman Jha: ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ is the last...

    Six Delhi cops awarded ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in...