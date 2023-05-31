WORLD

Australia’s Indigenous Voice to parliament passes lower house

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s House of Representatives, or lower house of Parliament, on Wednesday passed a legislation to establish a referendum on the Indigenous Voice proposal.

The lower house voted 121-25 in favour of the government’s Constitution Alteration Bill, reports Xinhua news agency.

This means Australians are now one step closer to voting on whether to establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the country’s first referendum since 1999.

The bill will now head to the Senate before the government sets a date for the poll later in this year.

If successful, the referendum would alter the constitution to recognise First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice and establish the Voice as a body that would advise the federal parliament on issues relating to Indigenous Australians.

In a tweet following the vote, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “Our Constitutional Alteration Bill has just passed the House of Representatives. We’re one step closer to recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our Constitution.”

The vote in Parliament coincided with more than 100 Australian migrant and cultural organisations joining forces to declare their support for the voice.

The community organisations released a joint resolution asking for all Australians to work together on ensuring a referendum on the proposal is successful.

20230531-101803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Electronics posts 12% drop in profit on weaker demand

    Myanmar forces detaining protesters’ families

    NATO summit to demonstrate trans-Atlantic unity: Secy Gen

    US public support for Ukraine wavering, but lawmakers firmly behind Zelensky