Western Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain the PM’s XI squad against the West Indies side in Canberra from November 23-26, in a crucial game for the wicketkeeper-batter, who suffered a freak hand injury in Sydney playing golf and was replaced in the ICC T20 World Cup squad by Cameron Green.

Just days ahead of Australia’s opening Super 12 game against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22, Inglis, the backup wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad, was ruled out after the golf stick broke while he was going for a shot, causing a deep gash in his hand.

Seven players, including Inglis, with international experience will feature in PM’s XI squad for the fixture, which will be followed by a two-Test series.

The Prime Minister and Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) have rewarded early season form in the 2022-23 Marsh Sheffield Shield by selecting a side, which includes the top performers from the first three rounds of the competition.

Victorian pair Peter Handscomb (518) and Marcus Harris (287) are the top two run-scorers in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, while Queensland quicks Mark Steketee and Michael Neser have taken a combined 32 wickets.

“Following an engaging selection meeting with (selectors) George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, we have agreed on a squad that mixes the country’s most exciting young cricketers with some highly experienced players. I want to thank Josh Inglis for taking on the role of captain and look forward to watching him lead a side which will compete strongly while remaining true to the traditions and values of the Prime Minister’s XI,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a statement.

Prime Minister’s XI: Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Henry Hunt, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee.

