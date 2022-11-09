SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Australia’s Josh Inglis to lead PM’s XI against West Indies after recovering from freak hand injury

NewsWire
0
0

Western Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain the PM’s XI squad against the West Indies side in Canberra from November 23-26, in a crucial game for the wicketkeeper-batter, who suffered a freak hand injury in Sydney playing golf and was replaced in the ICC T20 World Cup squad by Cameron Green.

Just days ahead of Australia’s opening Super 12 game against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22, Inglis, the backup wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad, was ruled out after the golf stick broke while he was going for a shot, causing a deep gash in his hand.

Seven players, including Inglis, with international experience will feature in PM’s XI squad for the fixture, which will be followed by a two-Test series.

The Prime Minister and Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) have rewarded early season form in the 2022-23 Marsh Sheffield Shield by selecting a side, which includes the top performers from the first three rounds of the competition.

Victorian pair Peter Handscomb (518) and Marcus Harris (287) are the top two run-scorers in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, while Queensland quicks Mark Steketee and Michael Neser have taken a combined 32 wickets.

“Following an engaging selection meeting with (selectors) George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, we have agreed on a squad that mixes the country’s most exciting young cricketers with some highly experienced players. I want to thank Josh Inglis for taking on the role of captain and look forward to watching him lead a side which will compete strongly while remaining true to the traditions and values of the Prime Minister’s XI,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a statement.

Prime Minister’s XI: Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Henry Hunt, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee.

20221109-133206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saba Karim surprised with BCCI’s decision to make Bumrah vice-captain of...

    IND v NZ, First Test: India set 284-run target for NZ...

    RCB is a really balanced team of overseas and domestic players:...

    Gavaskar wants India to win Johannesburg Test for Kapil Dev on...