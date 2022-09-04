SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Australia’s ODI series vs Kiwis to kick-start minor tweaks in side for 2023 World Cup: McDonald

NewsWire
0
0

Australia men’s cricket team coach Andrew McDonald has indicated the three-match One-day International series against New Zealand at Cairns, beginning September 6, will be the beginning of the process of streamlining the side for the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

Australia recently won the ODI series against Zimbabwe at Townsville 2-1, but the visitors too had some big takeaways, managing to upset the hosts, with part-time spinner Ryan Burl taking five wickets in the final ODI.

The three-wicket loss for Australia was a wakeup call and McDonald has insisted the ODI series against No.1 ranked New Zealand will kick-start a series of minor tweaks in the side in the run-up to the showpiece global event next year.

Australia made just one change during the series win against Zimbabwe with Mitchell Marsh returning to Perth to nurse a minor ankle injury. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar replaced him after captain Aaron Finch indicated he wanted the batting line-up to run deep with all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Marsh all part of the winning unit.

“You’ll see probably the balance of our team started to shift from game to game at times, just making sure that we’re covering all the bases,” McDonald was quoted as saying by thewest.com.au ahead of the series against New Zealand.

He added, with a limited number of matches remaining leading up to the 2023 World Cup, there aren’t many opportunities left and only minor changes are possible.

“We haven’t got a hell of a lot of cricket leading into that 2023 World Cup. We’ve got about 20 games and now that’s diminished into the teens. We haven’t gotten many opportunities to make sure that we’re ready and prepared for that.

“We feel as though the personnel that’s here (vs New Zealand) is going to underpin that with a couple of the obvious people that are missing as well.”

20220904-145402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Despite Rohit Sharma’s miserable show, Surya says maiden win for MI...

    Cricketer Chris Cairns off life support, recovering well

    Top Indian athletes come together to celebrate International Day of Yoga

    Pink Ball Test: Karunaratne reaches fifty but India strike back with...