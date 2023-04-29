LIFESTYLEWORLD

Australia’s oldest coal-fired power plant closed

After almost 52 years of operation, the Liddell Power Station, Australia’s oldest coal-fired power plant located in state of New South Wales (NSW), was shut down.

Australia’s electricity generator and retailer AGL issued a statement confirming the shutdown of the coal-fired power plant, saying the site would be repurposed into an industrial renewable energy hub, including a 500-megawatt grid-scale battery, reports Xinhua news agency.

AGL Chief Operating Officer Markus Brokhof revealed that the demolition process is estimated to commence in early 2024 and take around two years to complete.

According to a report from Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the final unit was switched off earlier on Friday morning but it took several hours before it completely stopped spinning.

