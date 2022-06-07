Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott on Tuesday was ruled out of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka after fracturing his finger in the nets.

Part of the T20I squad, Abbott wasn’t picked for the first T20I against Sri Lanka and he was supposed to link up with the ‘A’ side for two 50-over and two four-day matches later. But he suffered a fracture to his left index finger while batting in the nets and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour.

Cricket Australia haven’t named a replacement for Abbott for the T20Is but Scott Boland has been called up to replace him in the ‘A’ squad. Boland was originally set to arrive later with the Test-only squad members not required to travel until later in the month.

20220607-191802