SPORTSCRICKET

Australia’s Sean Abbott ruled out of Sri Lanka tour with fractured finger

NewsWire
0
1

Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott on Tuesday was ruled out of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka after fracturing his finger in the nets.

Part of the T20I squad, Abbott wasn’t picked for the first T20I against Sri Lanka and he was supposed to link up with the ‘A’ side for two 50-over and two four-day matches later. But he suffered a fracture to his left index finger while batting in the nets and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour.

Cricket Australia haven’t named a replacement for Abbott for the T20Is but Scott Boland has been called up to replace him in the ‘A’ squad. Boland was originally set to arrive later with the Test-only squad members not required to travel until later in the month.

20220607-191802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need a more collaborative, more composed head coach: Cummins

    IPL 2022: Pant wins toss, elects to bowl first against Mumbai...

    T20 World Cup: Scotland stun Bangladesh in opening match

    Shakib to return home from S Africa on March 24 due...