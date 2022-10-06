WORLD

Australia’s Sydney sees wettest year on record

NewsWire
0
0

With three months to spare, annual rainfall in Australia’s Sydney already reached its highest level of 2,199.8 mm as of 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, since the Observatory Hill weather station began recording in 1858.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the city’s previous record was set in 1950, when a total deluge of 2,194 mm poured down for the whole year.

“We are seeing challenges on multiple fronts across the New South Wales (NSW) at present. Across the western part of the state, we got multiple river systems that are in flood to some extent,” the state’s Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke told ABC on Thursday, speaking of the current weather condition.

“We are asking communities at this time to listen to the advice that comes out from the BOM and the advice that comes out from the SES (State Emergency Service) and we will get through what we expect will be another few challenging days,” Xinhua news agency reported quoting the minister.

As the country is facing its third La Nina event in a row, BOM warned on Wednesday that a weather system is bringing widespread rain and storms to eastern and southern Australia this week, which can lead to renewed river level rises across many already flooded rivers.

“It will be a difficult week but even more so a difficult summer and significant flooding is expected,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters at a flood briefing.

20221006-141604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia announces completion of 1st stage of military operation in Ukraine

    Turkey detains 10 suspects over failed coup in 2016

    S.Korea to reinforce Air Force’s anti-missile unit amid growing N.Korean threats

    Egypt, France conduct joint naval, air drills