Australian white-ball cricketer Dan Christian, who played 20-odd ODIs and T20Is for his country besides playing in Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL) and leagues in Caribbean and Pakistan during an 18-year career, has decided to retire at the end of BBL|12.

Daniel Trevor Christian, who is currently representing Sydney Sixers in Season 12 of the BBL, has announced he will retire from playing after helping the Sixers, who are currently sitting in second place in the standings, chase what would be a record-equalling fourth BBL title.

In a post on social media, the 39-year-old allrounder with Aboriginal ancestry, who played for Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils besides the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL, said he was calling time on a “dream” run that has seen him land nine titles in more than 400 games.

“Yesterday at training I told my Sydney Sixers teammates that I’ll be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season,” Christian wrote in his social media post.

“Hopefully we can go all the way again this season, but regardless, it’s been a great run. I’ve achieved things and made some memories that I could have only dreamt of as a kid.”

Christian is in the final season of a three-year deal with the Sixers and has played for 19 different T20 teams around the globe, winning nine titles with eight different clubs around the globe.

That list includes BBL titles with three separate clubs – the Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, while he also won a state domestic T20 title with South Australia. He has also tasted success in England (three times with Nottinghamshire, the club he has represented most), South Africa and the Caribbean.

He has played 405 T20 matches across six different domestic leagues.

“What I didn’t expect to learn as a kid though, is how many people I was going to come in contact with that have had an influence on my career and ended up becoming lifelong friends. I’m looking forward to now having the time to catch up with you all and not having to use the excuse, ‘Sorry, it’s not cricket’,” Christian said in his post.

The 39-year-old represented Australia in 23 T20I matches across 11 years, the last of which was against Bangladesh in August 2021.

Christian also played 20 One-Day Internationals for Australia between 2012 and 2021, scoring 273 runs and taking 20 wickets.

20230121-093002