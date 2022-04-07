WORLD

Austria to expel 4 Russian diplomats

Austria on Thursday announced its decision to expel four Russian diplomats for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

The diplomats to be expelled include three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Vienna and one staff member of the Russian Consulate General in Salzburg, said the Austrian foreign ministry on Twitter, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian diplomats have been declared persona non grata and have been requested to leave Austria before April 12, said the ministry.

