WORLD

Austria unveils aid package for companies amid energy crisis

NewsWire
0
0

The Austrian governmenthas unveiled a new aid package worth 1.3 billion euros for companies struggling with the worsening energy crisis.

The funds will be earmarked for energy-intensive companies to cover 30 per cent of their additional fuel, gas and electricity costs, Xinhua news agency quoted Economy Minister Martin Kocher as saying to the local media on Wednesday.

However, companies seeking state aid will have to avoid certain wasteful activities, such as using outdoor patio heaters and keeping shop lights on after 10 p.m., local media reported.

Soaring energy prices have continued to drive up inflation, which stood at 9.3 per cent in August.

Fuel prices are the strongest driver of inflation, according to Statistics Austria.

The Austrian government had previously introduced several anti-inflation packages to support households and companies, including increasing social benefits for the unemployed and other vulnerable groups.

20220929-102003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: Boxers Nitu, Hussamuddin reach semis, assured of at least...

    Finland extends entry curbs till June 27

    Ukrainian, German FMs discuss cooperation in Normandy format

    Cuba detects first monkeypox case in Italian tourist