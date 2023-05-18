WORLD

Austria unveils new relief package to combat high inflation

NewsWire
0
0

The Austrian government has announced a new relief package worth 500 million euros ($542 million), to help vulnerable citizens cope with high inflation.

Families with children will particularly benefit from the aid package, the government has underlined, with those on unemployment benefits and social assistance receiving an additional 60 euros per child each month until the end of 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

This monthly payment also applies to single parents who earn less than 2,000 euros per month, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch told a press conference on Wednesday that families with children, particularly single mothers, are most affected by inflation.

Also on Wednesday, Statistics Austria said that inflation in Austria rose from 9.2 per cent in March to 9.7 per cent in April, due to continued price increases for food, rents, and household energy.

The central European country’s inflation has remained high despite falling energy prices in recent months.

According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, annual inflation in Austria stood at 9.6 per cent in April, well above the bloc’s average of 7 per cent.

20230518-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China allocates 500 mn yuan for flood relief

    Iran’s FM urges ‘serious’ approach for ‘good deal’ in nuke talks

    Oil prices rise modestly as traders assess Russian output cut

    Pakistanis asked to drink less tea to cut imports