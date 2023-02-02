WORLD

Austrian court convicts 4 over 2020 Vienna terrorist attack

An Austrian court has convicted four men of helping a terrorist who committed a deadly shooting in Vienna in 2020.

The Vienna state court handed down life imprisonment to two of the men and sentenced the other two to 20 and 19 years in prison, respectively, after convicting them of helping Fejzulai Kujtim, the perpetrator of the 2020 terrorist attack, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Austrian news agency APA.

Kujtim, a sympathiser of the Islamic State (IS), killed four and injured more than 20 people in a shooting rampage in downtown Vienna on the night of November 2, 2020, before the police shot him dead.

Another two defendants were acquitted of the main charges of involvement in the attack, but were each sentenced to two years in prison for their membership in the IS and spreading the terrorist group’s propaganda.

The sentences are not yet final, and three of the six defendants plan to appeal the rulings, APA reported.

