WORLD

Austrian President Van der Bellen set to win second term

NewsWire
0
0

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was set to win a second term as he was projected to get over 50 per cent of the votes at the presidential election and thus avoid a run-off vote.

Projections from Austrian broadcaster ORF on Sunday night showed that Van der Bellen won more than 56 per cent of the votes in the election involving seven candidates, Xinhua news agency reported.

Van der Bellen’s closest rival, Walter Rosenkranz from the Freedom Party of Austria, was expected to get around 18 per cent of the votes.

The 78-year-old will serve another six years as the Austrian President in his second term.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday night congratulated Van der Bellen on his re-election on social media and said he looked forward to “continued good cooperation” with the Austrian President.

In December 2016, Van der Bellen beat Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer in a tight presidential race.

Austria’s president traditionally plays a ceremonial role, but the president has the power to dissolve the National Council, the lower house of parliament, under the constitution.

20221010-052603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Monitoring deal with Iran extended for a month: IAEA

    Mongolia, mining giant Rio Tinto end long-running dispute over Oyu Tolgoi...

    Child from missing Japanese boat confirmed dead; fatalities reach 11

    UK teen kills 2 sisters in ‘sacrificial deal’