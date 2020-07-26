Austrian Rocks beat Italian Style in final to win online shooting league

Kolkata, July 27 (IANS) Austrian Rocks defeated Italian Style in the final to be named champions of the inaugural Online Shooting League (OSL) on Sunday.

Austrian Rocks, comprising Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl, Bernhard Pickl and Georg Zott, won the tie 10-4. The Austrians took the opening point but the Italian Style, which included two Olympic quota winners in Marco Suppini and Lorenzo Bacci along with Martina Ziviani, bagged the next two rounds to make it 2-1 in their favour.

However, the Austrians bounced back to claim 5 points in a row to make it 6-2 after the 8th round. The Italians took two more points in the 9th and 10th rounds to make it 6-4.

There was a draw with both teams recording an identical 30.6 in the 12th round. After that, the Austrians claimed the next 3 points to seal the match in the 15th round.

Ten matches were held over the month in which teams from six countries participated. The inaugural edition has only rifle shooters taking part in the event from July 4-26 where they have been shooting on electronic targets from their homes.

Every team consists of 3 rifle shooters. The format that is being used is “Race to 10” in which shooters of the two teams will take a shot each. The team with the higher total of 3 shots takes the point and whichever team reaches 10 points first wins that match.

–IANS

dm/arm