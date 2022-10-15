WORLD

Austria’s inflation forecast raised to 8.5%

NewsWire
0
0

Austria’s central bank OeNB revised upwards its inflation forecasts for 2022 through 2024, citing surging energy prices and wage costs.

The bank said it now expects Austria’s annual inflation rate to stand at 8.5 per cent in 2022, up from its projection of 7.6 per cent in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, it has projected 6.4 per cent inflation in 2023, and 3.7 per cent in 2024, saying that anti-inflation measures may fail to have a significant impact.

Soaring energy prices have continued to drive up inflation in the country, which stood at 9.3 per cent in August, according to Statistics Austria.

The Austrian government has introduced several anti-inflation packages to support households and companies, including direct payments to families.

20221015-122801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘US supports freedom of expression, but opposes inciting violence on social...

    OPEC, allies to consider biggest cut in oil production since pandemic

    Congressional letters urge action from Biden’s Tibet Coordinator

    Kenyan court stops bid to amend Constitution