Authoor betel leaves from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district recently received a Geographical Indication (GI) certificate.

The GI tag felicitated by the Tamil Nadu State Agriculture Marketing Board and NABARD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum, is registered in the name of Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Vivasaigal Sangam.

The betel leaves commonly known as ‘Vettrilai’ have been mentioned in the 13th century book of Marco Polo, ‘The Venetian’.

Thoothukudi district officials told IANS that several ancient stone inscriptions reveal the archaic richness and significance of Authoor Vettrilai in Tamil culture.

Sources in Thoothukudi district administration told IANS that steps are being taken to market the GI tag of the Authoor betel leaves across the country as well as in International markets.

The GI certificate will soon be served to the Authoor Vattarai Vettrilai Viyabarigal Sangam.

