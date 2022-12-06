ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Author Jay Shetty to come to India as part of his ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ World Tour

NewsWire
0
0

The author and podcast host, Jay Shetty, is set to embark on his first-ever world tour, ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’, and as a part of the same, he will travel to India across Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore in May next year.

The world tour will follow the launch of his second book, ‘8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go’ which will be out on January 31, 2023. In the book, Jay offers a revelatory guide to every stage of love, drawing on ancient wisdom and modern science.

In a 90-minute gig of his tour in each city, Jay will take Indian audiences on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, with his much-sought after live meditation sessions, experiments and demonstrations.

Talking about his India leg of tour, the author said, “I have waited for this moment for years. I am so excited to be headed on tour to connect with my incredible community in person, to share space and energy. I promise you it will be an unforgettable experience.”

‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ India Tour will start its journey in Mumbai on May 2 followed by Hyderabad on May 5 and culminating at Bengaluru on May 6, 2023.

He further mentioned, “To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow together. The opportunity to share what I’ve learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdoms, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for.”

Tickets for the same will be available on BookMyShow, which is the producer and co-promoter of the Indian leg of the ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ World Tour.

20221206-114804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashish Bhatia, Nandini win MTV ‘Roadies 18’

    ‘A certain someone’ photobombs Twinkle’s selfie with mom Dimple

    ‘Alluri’ first-look poster shows Sree Vishnu as a dynamic cop

    Athiya Shetty is ‘child of the earth’ on Earth Day