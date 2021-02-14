American writer Kate DiCamillo feels the film adaptation of her book Flora & Ulysses is a better version than the literary work.

Flora & Ulysses is a comedy-adventure based on the award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comicbook fan, who saves a squirrel she names Ulysses, only to have its unique superhero powers, and how it wreaks havoc in a series of humorous, antic-filled adventures.

“It is always exciting to watch something that I’ve written, and it turned into a movie. But this was one of those things where the screenplay is so wonderful and then the actors did such an amazing job,” DiCamillo told IANS.

“I think (actress Alyson Hannigan) said it at some point that it is almost better than the book. Yeah…I’ll (also) say that. There is something about it that takes the themes of the books and highlights them,” she added.

The author feels that the themes of the book resonate with all.

“Because we all long for superpowers, and we all long to connect… It really resonates now when we are so isolated even more than ever, that need to connect is there. The movie taps into that,” she said.

The film stars Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deveare Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo and Kate Micucci. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

