Authorities confine Kashmiri Pandit employees to pooled accommodations

Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees were on Wednesday confined to their pooled accommodations by the authorities as they have threatened to leave the Valley in protest against recent killings by the militants.

Authorities confined migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees to pooled accommodations in Tullamulla area of Ganderbal district, Sheikhpora in Budgam district, Veesu in Anantnag and in Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits serving at different government offices under the Prime Minister’s rehabilitation programme in the Valley have threatened to leave the Valley en mass alleging that the authorities have completely failed in protecting them.

These employees have not been attending duties after Rahul Bhat was killed by militants in his office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district on May 12.

The killing of a scheduled caste teacher, Rajni Bhalla in Kulgam district on Tuesday sparked renewed protests among the migrant government employees who want to be adjusted in government offices outside the Valley.

Meanwhile, an association of Kashmiri Pandits, Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan trust has appealed that this year’s annual festival at the Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine in Ganderbal district should be cancelled keeping in view the general fear among the community because of the recent killings by the militants.

20220601-153605

