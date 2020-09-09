Auto driver, accomplice held in murder case in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested in connection with a case of robbery-cum-murder reported from Alipur in outer north Delhi around a fortnight ago, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Rinku, 33, of Mustafabad in north-east Delhi, and Mohammed Shakil, 30, of Wazirabad had allegedly killed 48-year-old transport company manager Kale Shah Khan on August 25.

Rinku is a rickshaw-puller whereas Shakil is an auto-rickshaw driver. Both are addicts, police said.

Police said that both the accused were travelling on Shakil’s auto-rickshaw on August 25 from Samaypur Badli to Wazirabad when they met Kale Shah Khan near the garbage dump in the Bhalswa Dairy area. Khan asked them to drop him at Azadpur. They instead took him to an isolated place near the dump and strangulated him.

Khan was a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Mahendra Park.

“They robbed the victim’s mobile phone and purse and dumped the body in a drain. They committed the crime to get easy money for their drug addiction,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP, Outer North Delhi.

–IANS

zaz/tsb