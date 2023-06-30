INDIA

Auto driver dies after falling into rainfall water-filled ditch in Delhi

A auto-rickshaw driver was killed after his vehicle was driving fell into a rainwater-filled ditch near the under-construction flyover in east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Sharma, 51, a resident of Nand Nagri area.

According to police, at around 3.30 p.m, a police control room call was received regarding a person who had drowned in a rain water ditch near Service Road, Main Wazirabad Road, Harsh Vihar.

“The ditch was dug up near the under-construction flyover and had filled up with rain water,” said a senior police official.

The initial probe revealed that Sharma had driven over the ditch without realizing that it was deep and had drowned.

“There are no injury marks over the body. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination,” said the official.

