Auto Expo 2023 begins, Maruti Suzuki launches concept electric SUV eVX

After a gap of three years, the Auto Expo-2023 started at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning.

On the first day of the event, the Maruti Suzuki, the largest seller of cars in India, launched its first electric SUV (sport utility vehicle), concept electric SUV eVX , which will run 550 km once fully charged.

The first two days — January 11 and 12 — are reserved for the media and VIPs. It will be open for businesses on the next day on January 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will open for the general public from January 14 to 18. It will start at 11 a.m. each day. However, the closing timings are 8 p.m. for January 14-15, 7 p.m. for January 16-17 and 6 p.m. for January 18.

Major car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Kia, BYD, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Tata Motors are participating in the event this year.

However, some key players like BMW, Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and more have decided to keep a distance from the show. Similarly, no major two-wheeler brand is participating in the Auto Expo this year.

The major attraction in the event will be Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, Tata Punch EV, Tata Avinya Concept, Tata Curvv Concept, MG Air EV, BYD Seal EV, 2023 Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 Concept, Hyundai Ioniq, Hyundai Nexo, 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and more.

It is likely that some models like Tata Harrier and Safari facelift, 2023 Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Creta facelift, Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport, Honda City facelift, Honda mid-size SUV will make their public appearance at the event.

