Auto Expo 2023: Chinese electric carmaker BYD India to launch luxury sedan in 2023’s last quarter

Chinese electric carmaker BYD India on Wednesday unveiled its new luxury sedan BYD Seal which, it said, will be launched in the country during the last quarter of 2023.

The Chinese electric car maker also claimed that BYD Seal has a range of up to 700 km on a single charge.

“With the unveiling of the electric luxury sedan BYD Seal, and the launch of the limited edition of BYD ATTO 3, Blade Battery, and the e-Platform 3.0, we resonate our commitment to contribute to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with future EV technologies,” Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said.

Only 1,200 units of this limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 will be available in India at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Today, we are also very honored to announce that the first batch of BYD ATTO 3 delivery starts. This calendar year, we plan to sell 15,000 units of BYD ATTO 3 & All-New e6. The bookings of BYD ATTO 3 have been very encouraging, and we are all set to start the first deliveries from January 2023,” said Gopalakrishnan.

BYD Seal is BYD India’s third model for the passenger EV segment in India after All New e-6 electric MPV and BYD ATTO 3 e-SUV, both of which are already on sale.

BYD India expanded its network to 24 showrooms across 21 cities in just one year and plans to double the presence to 53 showrooms within 2023.

