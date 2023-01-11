On the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, Hyundai Motor India launched another electric model, the ‘Ioniq 5’, which when fully charged will run upto 631 km.

The EV is underpinned by the E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6 which is already on sale in India, and the Ioniq 5 also gets Level 2 ADAS features.

The introductory price of Ioniq 5 is Rs 44.95 lakhs (ex-showroom) and will be available in 3 colour options — White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver.

Unsoo Kim, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO, while launching the model said that the EV represents the company’s shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability.

On the first day of the gala event, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador of Hyundai, also arrived at the launch of Ioniq 5.

Khan, while joking, said that whenever he will come to Delhi, he will take the Hyundai’s electric car home for free.

Powering the Ioniq 5 is an electric motor that produces 215bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated to a 72.6 kWh battery pack.

In the EV’s interior, eco-processed leather is the upholstery optio n on offer, and like any Hyundai, it is loaded to the gills with features and connected car tech.

There is a Bose sound system with 8-speakers along with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has support for OTA updates.

