South Korea’s auto company, Kia motors, on Wednesday unveiled its Concept EV9 for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023, made of upcycled materials and inbuilt solar panel.

The car was first unveiled to the world at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor show. With the aim to give a futuristic layout, the EV9’s interior is made from materials, including natural wool yarns, recycled plastic, fishnet debris, and plant-based materials.

Besides, it also features a 27-inch display screen and a panoramic sunroof. The Kia EV9 concept car’s battery pack is 77.4 kWh in size which is expected to give the SUV a range of about 540 kilometres.

Kia had previously launched the EV6 in India but it comes through an import route and the price is around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tea-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India said that the company will replace 20 per cent plastic parts with recycled plastic by 2030 and they will collaborate with NGOs and recycle plastic.

“The company will produce an EV made in India for India by 2025. We will require few hardware and software changes to meet new RDE norms,” said Myunk Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

