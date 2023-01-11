BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Auto-Expo 2023: JBM launches electric buses, Volvo-Eicher unveils India’s longest 13.5m electric bus

Delhi-based auto component maker JBM Auto unveiled a range of new buses, including City-Intercity and luxury Galaxy Coach on Wednesday at Auto-Expo 2023.

The models JBM Ecolife Electric City Bus, JBM Ebiz Life Electric Bus and JBM E-School Life Electric Bus, one product each for city travel, corporate travel, and school transit, were launched during the show.

During the launch, JBM Auto Vice Chairman Nishant Arya said the electric buses with sustainable, safe, reliable and profitable solutions, will address the growing market requirements.

The JBM did not disclose the price of the coaches, but said that all the four types of buses are equipped with a series of customisable options and adaptable features.

As per JBM, the Galaxy coach is powered by a high energy density advanced lithium-ion battery, offering up to 1,000 kilometre per day.

Meanwhile, Volvo and Eicher Motors’ joint venture has unveiled India’s longest 13.5m electric bus at the Auto Expo 2023. The joint venture has also revealed Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9T GVW truck.

Volvo has also showcased a LNG truck. The company will be launching the same once the ecosystem for LNG develops in India. To promote green tourism across India Volvo has also showcased the 9,600 Premium Electric Coach in India.

“We are well in line with the Government of India’s green mobility initiative and the new mobility is not about next gen technologies but about sustainability,” said Akash Passey, President, VE commercial vehicle.

20230111-135403

