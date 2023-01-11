BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced the next generation Hector SUV, available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations along with safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company said that the Next-Gen Hector has a host of exciting technologies and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features that offer hassle-free driving comfort with enhanced safety.

“With its all-new striking bold exterior and evolved safety feature s, and elegant design elements, the Next-Gen Hector offers an unprecedented drive and user experience,” a company official said.

The interiors of the new SUV are available in a dual-tone argyll brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The SUV is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats.

The Hector comes in 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro and the price is ranging between Rs 14.72-22.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Autonomous Level 2 SUV offers 11 ADAS features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort.

The company said that the newly-introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector also offer a hassle-free and safe driving experience. The new SUV has 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface.

The Next-Gen Hector also has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands.

