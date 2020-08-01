Auto fuel prices remain unchanged on Saturday

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) A day after a hefty Rs 8.38 per litre cut in diesel prices in the national capital due to VAT reduction, the oil marketing companies again went on a pause mode to keep auto fuel prices unchanged across the country on Saturday.

Accordingly, diesel continues to be priced at Rs 73.56 a litre in Delhi while petrol price remains static at Rs 80.43 a litre.

Across the metros, petrol and diesel prices are keeping steady for the past five days as pump prices of auto fuels have not been changed.

On Friday, diesel prices fell by a sharp Rs 8.38 a litre following Delhi government’s decision to reduce VAT on the product from 30 per cent to 16.75 p er cent.

The price cut has again made diesel cheaper than petrol in the city after more than a month. In fact, diesel is cheaper than petrol in Delhi by the widest margin among all metros now.

Delhi was the only major city in the country where diesel prices were higher than petrol. Diesel prices first rose above petrol’s in Delhi last month, much to the discomfort of the transport sector and the fuel dealers.

The Rs 1.5 a litre difference had led to substantial loss of business for pump operators in Delhi as vehicle owners preferred to buy diesel in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

