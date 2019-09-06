Auto industry veteran Subbu to head Ampere Vehicles board

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) Indian engineering major Greaves Cotton’s subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Ltd on Thursday said it appointed auto industry veteran B.V.R. Subbu as Chairman of its board to steer it in the emerging electric vehicles (EV) segment.

“In his role as the board’s chairman, Subbu will guide the company to stay ahead of the challenges in the e-mobility and support its growth ambitions,” Cotton said in a statement here.

Subbu is the former President of South Korean’s automobile giant Hyundai’s Indian subsidiary company.

“As a pure play electric vehicle company, Ampere has the potential to revolutionise the Indian EV industry. I look forward to contributing to the success of the company,” said Subbu in the statement.

Ampere, based in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, has about 20 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler segment, with a range of high-to-low-speed, affordable and energy efficient e-scooters, which are popular to switch from fuel-based conventional two-wheelers.

“Subbu’s appointment to the board is a major step to expand our footprint across the country as he comes with domain expertise in steering auto brands towards growth,” said Ampere Director Nagesh Basavanhalli.

The diversified Mumbai-based Greaves Cotton makes cleantech powertrain solutions for compressed natural gas (CNG), petrol and diesel engines, gensets, farm equipment and aftermarket spares and provides related services.

–IANS

fb/vd