Auto Mode arrives on Alexa app in India

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Amazon on Thursday introduced Auto Mode in Alexa app that will make it easier for people to navigate and stay connected while focus on the road ahead.

Auto Mode is rolling out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks and will be available in the US, India, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The Auto Mode feature has four screens — Home, Navigation, Communication, and Play — and a persistent menu bar allows users to quickly switch between them.

“Auto Mode in the Alexa app lets you see and do more with your Echo Auto and supported Alexa auto accessories by turning your phone into a smart, driver-friendly display that enhances Alexa’s in-vehicle voice experience,” the company said in a statement.

The Auto Mode home screen is designed to provide one-touch access to frequent actions, with shortcuts to play and pause current music source, navigate to home or work, and to make a call.

The Navigate screen provides one click access to favourite locations stored in the Alexa app.

“Choosing a destination will open your preferred navigation app and begin guidance. You can switch back to the Alexa app using only your voice by simply asking, “Alexa, go back to the Alexa app.”

The Communicate screen allows you to easily place a call, Drop In, or make an announcement to your Alexa devices.

The last Play screen shows the most recent media played using any Alexa device and a convenient button to play or pause, along with a list of most recently played media.

–IANS

na/