Auto rams into stationary vehicle, 2 died

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) An auto rickshaw driver and one of his passengers died while three others were injured on Tuesday morning after the auto in which they were travelling rammed into a vehicle in north Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4:30 a.m. when Sukhvinder Singh was carrying four people in his auto rickshaw rammed into a vehicle near Bhalswa flyover on Outer Ring road.

“The people were rescued and rushed to the hospital where Singh and a passenger identified as Rahul were declared brought dead. While the other passengers are stable,” said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered and we are collecting CCTV footage to identify the other vehicle and its driver who fled the spot following the crash. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

— IANS

