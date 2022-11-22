Homegrown auto startup Matter on Monday launched India’s first geared electric bike, mobilising Indias 15 million motorcycles market with next-generation technology.

The vehicle will be manufactured from its facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities in India, according to an official report.

The bike has been designed and engineered in-house from the ground up for trails and roadways, with a consumer-centric product development approach focused on safety, security, reliability and performance.

“Our vision has motivated us to challenge the status quo, remain persistent and resilient towards the goal, and walk a difficult path with agility. Today we accelerate India’s journey to electrification as India rides on motorbikes,” said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, Matter.

The bike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector.

The vehicle comes equipped with a standard onboard 1-kilowatt charger, matterCharge 1.0, which allows the vehicle to be charged at any 5A, 3-pin plug point.

The onboard charger can charge the vehicle in less than 5 hours and includes overcharge protection, said the report.

Moreover, the startup has designed and developed the motorcycle to perform in a wide range of climatic conditions found in India, with an operating ambient temperature ranging from -10 to 55-degree Celsius.

