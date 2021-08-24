One year after the start of issuing tickets, preliminary data from Toronto’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program demonstrates a positive impact on driver behaviour where the speed cameras were placed, pointing to increased compliance and a reduction in the incidents of speeding vehicles.

According to preliminary data from an ongoing evaluation study conducted by The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) on the effectiveness of the program, the number of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit decreased at the first round of locations during the July to November 2020 ticketing period, compared to the period when there were no ASE devices prior to 2019.

For example, the percentage of speeding vehicles in 40 km/h speed limit zones dropped from 49 per cent in the period prior to the installation of the devices in 2019 to 28 per cent at the end of the ticketing period at the first round of locations in 2020. The percentage of speeding vehicles in 30 km/h speed limit zones also dropped from 55 per cent to 44 per cent.

Similarly, 51 per cent of vehicle traffic was travelling in excess of the posted speed limit during the warning period in the first half of 2020 at the first round of locations compared to 36 per cent during the ticketing period from July to November 2020.

Early results also indicate that the average excess speed was reduced from 18 km/h to 6 km/h in 40 km/h speed limit zones and from 12 km/h to 9 km/h in 30 km/h speed limit zones.

During the first year of enforcement, from July 6, 2020 to July 5, 2021, Toronto’s 50 ASE devices issued a total of 227,322 tickets to vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit. One vehicle was caught 27 times by three cameras over the course of the year.

The 50 ASE devices are installed near schools in Community Safety Zones. Sites are selected primarily based on data that indicate where speed and collision challenges exist. Each ward has two ASE devices that capture and record images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit. Signage has been installed in advance of all ASE locations so that motorists are aware of their presence.

In May, the last month of enforcement at the second round of locations, the ASE devices issued a total of 6,564 tickets with the device on Scarborough Golf Club Road north of Lawrence Avenue East issuing the most tickets at 2,328, or 35 per cent of all tickets. There were 277 repeat offenders. The number of tickets in May is comparatively lower because the speed cameras were in the process of being rotated to the third round of locations.

All 50 devices started enforcement at the third round of locations at the beginning of June to help reduce speeding in more areas with safety concerns, encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits. Warning signs have been posted at all new locations to warn drivers in advance.

In June, the first month of enforcement at the third round of locations, the ASE devices issued a total of 26,566 tickets with the device on Greenwood Avenue south of Glebeholme Boulevard issuing the most tickets at 3,729, or 14 per cent of all tickets. There were 2,445 repeat offenders. Enforcement data for July will be available in the coming weeks.

Devices are expected to start enforcement at the fourth round of locations in November.

“One year after the implementation of Automated Speed Enforcement we can clearly see this program that we fought hard for is effective and efficient in its goal of reducing speeding and helping make our streets safer for all,” said Mayor John Tory. “It’s clear that when these cameras go up, drivers slow down. We are doing everything we can to improve road safety and keep our streets safe for everyone. Automated speed enforcement is just one of many programs we will continue to use along with the increased road safety enforcement efforts by Toronto Police.”