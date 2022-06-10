INDIA

Automated grain dispensing solution bags global innovation award

NewsWire
0
0

Grain ATM ‘Annapurti has won one of the five World Food Programme Innovation Awards instituted to celebrate and honour outstanding innovations from over 120 countries.

‘Annapurti’ is an automated food grain dispensing machine that ensures food in ration shops is distributed efficiently and in an error-free manner. These machines are currently operational in Haryana and Odisha.

The award was conferred in Munich by the World Food Programme (WFP) Innovation Accelerator.

WFP said that through the Innovation Accelerator, it is leveraging unprecedented advances in digital innovation — such as mobile technology, artificial intelligence, big data, and block chain — as well as new business models for transformation in the communities facing hunger across the world.

The innovation awards recognise the most innovative solutions, as well as those that are contributing strongly to WFP’s overall goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.

“Grain ATM Annapurti is an automated multi-commodity dispensing solution that provides fast, clean, and precise access to commodities (rice, wheat, grains) to the beneficiaries post biometric authentication,” said a statement issued by WFP India.

Grain ATM ensures 24×7 access to people entitled to monthly subsidised grains through the public distribution system, described as the world’s largest food-based safety net covering over 800 million people.

“An adaptable, modular and robust solution, ‘Annapurti’ has potential use for food-based safety nets, food grain distribution during emergencies, and increasing market access for smallholder farmers,” said Ankit Sood, WFP India’s head of supply chain and PDS unit.

20220610-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Barapullah-3 project hits land acquisition hurdle

    7 of family burnt to death in Punjab’s Ludhiana

    Delta variant predominant in Covid cases of TN

    Expedition of people with disabilities to Siachen Glacier flagged off