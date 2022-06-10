Grain ATM ‘Annapurti has won one of the five World Food Programme Innovation Awards instituted to celebrate and honour outstanding innovations from over 120 countries.

‘Annapurti’ is an automated food grain dispensing machine that ensures food in ration shops is distributed efficiently and in an error-free manner. These machines are currently operational in Haryana and Odisha.

The award was conferred in Munich by the World Food Programme (WFP) Innovation Accelerator.

WFP said that through the Innovation Accelerator, it is leveraging unprecedented advances in digital innovation — such as mobile technology, artificial intelligence, big data, and block chain — as well as new business models for transformation in the communities facing hunger across the world.

The innovation awards recognise the most innovative solutions, as well as those that are contributing strongly to WFP’s overall goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.

“Grain ATM Annapurti is an automated multi-commodity dispensing solution that provides fast, clean, and precise access to commodities (rice, wheat, grains) to the beneficiaries post biometric authentication,” said a statement issued by WFP India.

Grain ATM ensures 24×7 access to people entitled to monthly subsidised grains through the public distribution system, described as the world’s largest food-based safety net covering over 800 million people.

“An adaptable, modular and robust solution, ‘Annapurti’ has potential use for food-based safety nets, food grain distribution during emergencies, and increasing market access for smallholder farmers,” said Ankit Sood, WFP India’s head of supply chain and PDS unit.

