Automatic wastewater treatment plant of 31.80 cr litre capacity inaugurated

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday inaugurated a huge Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Coronation Pillar site with a capacity of treating 31.80 crore liters of waste water per day. The inauguration of this plant is a major step forward in cleaning the river Yamuna, said Jain on the occasion.

The newly built Coronation Pillar Wastewater Treatment Plant will cater to the requirements of sewage treatment for the coronation pillar drainage zone.

“The wastewater that is generated from the areas of Shakti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Roop Nagar, Delhi University Campus, Nehru Vihar and University area will be treated at this plant. Along with, the sewage generated from unauthorised colonies like Saroop Nagar, Bhalswa, Sant Nagar and Wazirabad Group of colonies will also be treated here”, said Jain while inaugurating the plant.

Jain added that the wastewater that is being discharged from these colonies will be treated at the coronation pillars WWTP, which will eventually lead to cleaning the river Yamuna, benefiting lakhs of people of the area. The Minister also laid the foundation stone of a 71.51 km long sewer line in Sangam Vihar and Deoli Constituency.

This plant is expected to benefit approximately 23 lakh population of the area.

