Navratri 2022 did not give sleepless nights to the automobile dealers as sales went up by 57 per cent compared to corresponding period in 2021, said the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

According to FADA, when compared to Navratri 2019, the sales during the current year went up by 16 per cent.

For the first time, FADA is releasing Navratri Auto Retail figures. Overall retails increased by a massive 57 per cent compared to Navratri’21. All categories also showed extremely high growth with two/three wheelers, commercial/passenger vehicles and tractors sales increasing by 52 per cent, 115 per cent, 48 per cent, 70 per cent and 58 per cent respectively, its President Manish Raj Singhania said.

When compared to Navratri’19 (which was prior to Covid), total retails increased by 16 per cent with all the vehicle segments logging growth, he added.

According to him, the Navratri retails clearly shows that customers were back in showrooms after a gap of three years. In fact, two-wheeler category which was continuously showing weakness when compared to pre-Covid months, also registered single digit growth.

“We now hope that this trend continues till Deepawali, so that apar t from PV (passenger vehicle) dealers who will see a decade high during this festive, the 2W (two wheeler) dealers also have a good season and hence helps them liquidate their stock which they have built in anticipation of a good festive,” Singhania said.

