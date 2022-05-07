INDIA

‘Autonomy’ of state police should stop at state borders: Chidambaram

NewsWire
0
0

Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday attacked both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party for misusing the police force.

Chidambaram’s comments came in the wake of the arrest and release of BJP leader Tejinder Bagga in which the police of three states were involved.

Chidambaram said, “This was bound to happen some day. The confrontation between Punjab, Delhi and Haryana police is an example of what lies in store in the future… the police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril.”

“I had warned when the Assam police arrested Jignesh Mevani, Independent MLA from Gujarat, for a tweet posted in Gujarat! The ‘autonomy’ of each state police force must stop at the border of another state and the police of the first state must take the consent of the other state. Otherwise, federalism will be dead and buried,” he added.

Delhi Police on Friday took Bagga’s custody from its Punjab counterparts and later released him after legal process.

Earlier, Delhi Police had lodged two cases against Punjab Police in connection with Bagga’s arrest.

The Punjab Police, while taking Bagga to Mohali from Delhi, was stopped midway by the Haryana Police after Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of Bagga’s father.

Haryana Police took Bagga to a police station near Kurukshetra where a team of Delhi Police arrived.

20220507-173004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Hasina’s mango gift, Tripura CM sends pineapples to B’desh PM

    Improve financial literacy in country, says Vice President

    Central Ministries fall behind in filling up SC, ST & OBC...

    Madras HC allows Puducherry to withdraw local body poll notification