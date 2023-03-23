INDIA

Autopsy reports should be typed: Allahabad UP

NewsWire
0
0

Taking a serious note of illegible post-mortem reports prepared by doctors, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered that such reports should be in typed format, instead of handwritten ones so that they can be easily read.

A single judge bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh observed: “The court is of the opinion that in future, post-mortem report or injury report prepared by doctors should be in a typed format and legible so that they can be read easily.”

“Therefore, I direct the principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, government of UP, to issue a proper direction to all chief medical officers of districts that post-mortem report, as well as injury report, will be transcribed in typed format,” the court said.

The court also directed the senior registrar of the high court to send a copy of the order to the principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, of the state government for necessary compliance.

The court listed the case after two months for the next hearing to make sure of compliance with its order.

The court passed the order while hearing a bail application of one Vishwanath of Hardoi, who is at present lodged in prison in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

While hearing the petition, when the court enquired about injuries of the deceased, government lawyer Rajesh Kumar Singh apprised the court that the post-mortem report was illegible.”

20230323-084204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s support to the Baloch can contain Pakistan and eliminate terrorism...

    HDFC Bank shares rise as RBI lifts curbs on bank’s digital...

    On eve of Bengal biz summit, contradictory stats on investment baffle...

    Badaun mosque the newest in the eye of a simmering storm