Pope Francis has appointed the Most Rev. John Rodrigues, Auxiliary Bishop of Mumbai, as the new Bishop of Pune, according to an announcement in Rome on Saturday.

Pope Francis also accepted the resignation of the Bishop of Pune, Most Rev. Thomas Dabe, 77, from the pastoral charge of the diocese.

Bishop John Rodrigues, 56, was born in Mumbai and ordained as a priest in April 1998 for the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Over the years, he served as the Assistant Parish priest at St. Michael Church, Mahim (1998-1999), Secretary of the Archbishop of Bombay (1999-2000), Professor of Systematic Theology, St. Pius X College, (2002-2011), Secretary of the Priests’ Council, Archdiocese of Bombay (2010-2013), Dean of the St. Pius X College (2011-2013), Archdiocesan Co-ordinator of the “Year of Faith” (2012-2013) and then as the Rector of St. Pius X College,

He obtained a Licentiate in Systematic Theology at the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome (2000-2002).

Bishop John Rodrigues was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Bombay in May 2013 and ordained Bishop in June 2013.

He is the member Bishop of the CCBI Commission for Bible from 2019 onwards.

Currently, he is the Rector of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra, Mumbai, said Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, CCBI Deputy Secretary General.

20230325-234204

