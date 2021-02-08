The massive avalanche in Chamoli, Uttarakhand has led to the closure of power generation at Jaiprakash Power Venture Ltd 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project.

In a regulatory filing, Jaiprakash Power said it is confident that the project will resume operations in a few days after the completion of the cleaning process and the checking of all aspects.

The project’s barrage is over Alaknanda River, and its Tail Race Tunnel discharging water is in the river Dhauli Ganga. River water gushed in through the Tail Race Tunnel of the project bringing with it the slush, the filing said.

“We are analysing all aspects and assessing the time to bring back the project to its pre closure status (operations were stopped at 11 a.m. on 7th Feb due to this tragic Glacier event),” it said.

Jaiprakash Power also said that it is providing full assistance and assurance to the district authorities since Sunday in the relief operations and will continue to provide all humanitarian aid.

