INDIA

Avalanche again hits hills near Kedarnath temple

NewsWire
0
0

An avalanche continued to strike Kedarnath region as the devotees witnessed a snow storm on the hills of Kedarnath around 6 a.m. on Saturday. Seeing the snow storm, the devotees who reached Kedarnath got panicked.

As per the information, there is no news of any damage so far. The administration team is going to inspect the site after reaching there.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay said, “There was no damage to Kedarnath temple. There has been an avalanche on the hills of Kedarnath. But the temple is safe. There is no damage to the temple.”

This is the second snow storm on the Kedarnath hills within a few days. Earlier on September 22, there was an avalanche in Chorabari Glacier behind Kedarnath dham.

20221001-150602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kashmir Shaivism the fruit of Indian classical philosophical debates’ (IANS Interview)

    Shares of Bharat Dynamics doubled in 2022 over ‘Atma Nirbhar’ push

    Cong silently supports CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence

    BJP candidate wins Sohna municipal polls