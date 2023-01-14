A workshop was damaged on Saturday when an avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officers said a workshop of Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Limited got damaged. The workshop was located near the Zojila Tunnel project.

“There was no loss of life in this accident,” officials said.

Officials said that all the labourers working at the tunnel project will be shifted to safer places.

This is the second avalanche to strike Sarbal area in two days. An avalanche had killed 2 labourers in the same area on Thursday.

20230114-203201