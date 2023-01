An avalanche hit Tulail area of Gurez in J&K’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Officials said that the avalanche hit Jurniyal village but no damage has been reported.

People in Gurez and adjoining areas have been advised by the administration to remain cautious and not to venture out on slopes, hilly areas, or avalanche prone areas till the weather improves.

Two labourers were killed on Friday after an avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

